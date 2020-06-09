X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of X Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of X Financial stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 141,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,787. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. X Financial has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $4.14. The company has a market cap of $156.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XYF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in X Financial during the 4th quarter worth $532,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in X Financial during the 4th quarter worth $478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in X Financial by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 83,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in X Financial by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 33,161 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in X Financial during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection.

