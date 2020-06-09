X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Stock Position Raised by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) by 126.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYLB. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,444,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,738,000 after acquiring an additional 68,159 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 25,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYLB traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.01. 4,156,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,440. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $38.04 and a 52-week high of $50.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.85.

