Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.06.

Shares of NYSE XHR traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.34. 2,354,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,409. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.31. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 617.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.67). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,116,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,576,000 after buying an additional 920,088 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,699,000 after acquiring an additional 91,055 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,155,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after acquiring an additional 52,758 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,971,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,310,000 after acquiring an additional 554,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,804,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,001,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

