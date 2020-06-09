Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Brokerages forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) will announce earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. 1st Constitution Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.08). 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 million.

FCCY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

In other news, Director William M. Rue acquired 5,000 shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $64,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,295.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $108,744. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 19,873 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 430,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after buying an additional 153,876 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 154,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 13,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. 37.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCY traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.05. 15,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,066. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $17.08. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

