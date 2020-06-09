Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.14 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report $6.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.47 billion and the lowest is $5.71 billion. Amgen reported sales of $5.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year sales of $25.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.02 billion to $25.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $26.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.11 billion to $27.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amgen.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.81.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,425 shares of company stock valued at $563,477 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Amgen by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.75. 2,270,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,080,159. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.70. The company has a market cap of $132.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. Amgen has a 1-year low of $173.12 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Read More: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amgen (AMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.