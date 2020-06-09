Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) to Announce -$0.33 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Calithera Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.17). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Calithera Biosciences.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.02).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of CALA stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.75. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $378.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.79.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,283,598 shares of Calithera Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $13,701,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephanie Wong sold 5,000 shares of Calithera Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 18.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 769.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 54.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth $68,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

