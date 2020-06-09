Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) will report ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($1.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.57.

DBVT stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.85. 287,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,126. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $642.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.60. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $13.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the first quarter worth $1,058,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the first quarter worth $43,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 67.5% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,317,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,000 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the first quarter valued at $573,000. 44.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

