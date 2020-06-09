Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) to Post $0.21 EPS

Brokerages expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) to post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. MACOM Technology Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.91 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTSI. BidaskClub raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.38. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $34.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.28.

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 11,319 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $357,114.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,500.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 10,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $306,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,191 over the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,781,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,575,000 after purchasing an additional 234,475 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,753,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,060,000 after acquiring an additional 519,775 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,516,000 after acquiring an additional 257,758 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.9% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,274,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,125,000 after acquiring an additional 23,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $15,761,000. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

