Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Will Post Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will announce $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $8.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $9.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $13.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.81.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $546,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.94, for a total value of $25,474,777.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 76,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,706,287.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,523 shares of company stock worth $75,657,835. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $5.84 on Friday, reaching $270.85. 2,685,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,248. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $165.23 and a 12 month high of $295.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.15. The stock has a market cap of $70.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

