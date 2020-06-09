Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) will announce earnings per share of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Victory Capital posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 113.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $4.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $204.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.52 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VCTR. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Victory Capital from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Victory Capital from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.28.

VCTR stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,588. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

In other Victory Capital news, Director James B. Hawkes bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $279,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Hawkes bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.46 per share, for a total transaction of $479,260.00. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 420.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 56.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at $104,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

