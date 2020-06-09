Zacks: Analysts Expect 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) to Announce $1.71 EPS

Equities research analysts expect 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) to announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for 3M’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.87. 3M reported earnings of $2.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year earnings of $7.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $9.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,604,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of 3M by 9.0% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 105,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 9.8% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 607,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,963,000 after purchasing an additional 54,359 shares in the last quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $166.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,985,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,524. The firm has a market cap of $96.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.66. 3M has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $187.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.62%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

