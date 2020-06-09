Zacks: Analysts Expect Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) to Post $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) will announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molson Coors Brewing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Molson Coors Brewing posted earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Molson Coors Brewing.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Molson Coors Brewing had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Molson Coors Brewing’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TAP. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 10.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 190,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after buying an additional 18,269 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 14.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 204,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after buying an additional 25,043 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 151.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 126,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after buying an additional 76,276 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 55.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

TAP stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.75. 2,709,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,342. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.78. Molson Coors Brewing has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $61.94. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -321.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molson Coors Brewing (TAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.