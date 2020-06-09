Zacks: Analysts Expect Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.02. Tellurian reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 83.65% and a negative net margin of 494.44%. The business had revenue of $8.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James downgraded Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.68.

TELL stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,540,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,079. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18. Tellurian has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $9.28. The firm has a market cap of $310.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Tellurian by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Tellurian by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tellurian by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tellurian by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

