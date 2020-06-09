Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2020

Analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Arbutus Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.49). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 2,091.92% and a negative return on equity of 298.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million.

ABUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS remained flat at $$2.05 during trading on Wednesday. 1,188,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,048. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $141.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.