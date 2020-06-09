Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Arbutus Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.49). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 2,091.92% and a negative return on equity of 298.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million.

ABUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS remained flat at $$2.05 during trading on Wednesday. 1,188,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,048. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $141.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

