Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts predict that CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CarGurus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is $0.01. CarGurus reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 130%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $157.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 16.97%. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

CARG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.11.

In other news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 4,412 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $88,460.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,830,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,695,149.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 18,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $369,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 285,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,858,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 334,624 shares of company stock worth $7,945,075. 34.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARG traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,909,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,189. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 69.22, a P/E/G ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 2.03. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.60.

CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

