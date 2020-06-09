Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) to Announce $1.67 EPS

Equities analysts expect J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) to announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for J M Smucker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the lowest is $1.55. J M Smucker reported earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that J M Smucker will report full year earnings of $8.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.32 to $8.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover J M Smucker.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. J M Smucker had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.15.

NYSE:SJM traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.43. 36,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,120. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.75. J M Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $125.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.18%.

In related news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,442 shares in the company, valued at $5,218,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $252,840. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in J M Smucker by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 20,254 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 13.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,270,000 after purchasing an additional 25,232 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $1,231,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

