Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.62 Billion

Brokerages predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) will report $3.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.28 billion and the lowest is $2.96 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle reported sales of $4.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year sales of $16.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.88 billion to $18.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $17.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.63 billion to $19.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

JLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JLL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,454,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $605,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

JLL traded up $6.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.68. The company had a trading volume of 494,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.67. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $78.29 and a twelve month high of $178.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.88.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

