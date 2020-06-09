Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) to Post -$1.73 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) to post earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.06). Sarepta Therapeutics posted earnings of ($3.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.36) to ($5.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.41) to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sarepta Therapeutics.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $1.94. The company had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.96% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.65.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.65. 1,280,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,899. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.69. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $159.77.

In related news, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $4,237,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,163,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,920,224.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $753,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,226,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,143.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.