Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) to Post -$1.73 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) to post earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.06). Sarepta Therapeutics posted earnings of ($3.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.36) to ($5.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.41) to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $1.94. The company had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.96% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.65.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.65. 1,280,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,899. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.69. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $159.77.

In related news, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $4,237,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,163,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,920,224.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $753,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,226,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,143.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.