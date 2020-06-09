Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) to Post $0.17 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.12. SLM reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). SLM had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $400.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in SLM by 236.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,364,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879,203 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SLM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,023,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in SLM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,958,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in SLM by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,663,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $175,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SLM by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,592,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,919,000 after buying an additional 1,612,762 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,477,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,845,266. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.42. SLM has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

