Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $182.13 Million

Equities analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) will report sales of $182.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $170.20 million to $193.00 million. Victory Capital posted sales of $91.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year sales of $763.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $708.00 million to $815.52 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $756.43 million, with estimates ranging from $660.20 million to $868.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $204.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.52 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 40.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Victory Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.28.

In other news, Director James B. Hawkes bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.46 per share, for a total transaction of $479,260.00. Also, Director James B. Hawkes bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $279,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 420.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,588. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $24.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

