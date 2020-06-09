Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) will post sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.26 billion. Welltower posted sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year sales of $5.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Welltower.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on WELL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Edward Jones downgraded Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Capital One Financial downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,578,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,949,232,000 after acquiring an additional 350,859 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,431,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052,984 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,087,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,155,000 after acquiring an additional 278,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,962,000 after acquiring an additional 421,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,866,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,564,000 after acquiring an additional 718,068 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WELL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.65. 4,718,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,203,948. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.17. Welltower has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $93.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welltower (WELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.