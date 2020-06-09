Zacks: Brokerages Expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $809.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to announce sales of $809.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $711.00 million and the highest is $880.00 million. Acuity Brands posted sales of $947.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, June 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year sales of $3.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $842.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.18 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AYI. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Acuity Brands from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $101.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 148,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,450,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 18,952 shares in the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 124,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,188,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

AYI stock traded up $6.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.83. The stock had a trading volume of 758,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.11. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $67.46 and a 52 week high of $143.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

