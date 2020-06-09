Zacks: Brokerages Expect Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Will Announce Earnings of $3.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) to post $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.47. Essex Property Trust reported earnings per share of $3.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year earnings of $13.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.44 to $14.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.99 to $14.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $392.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.23 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 42.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zelman & Associates raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,085,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,176,000 after acquiring an additional 38,498 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,795,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,248,000 after purchasing an additional 337,214 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,290,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,483,000 after acquiring an additional 130,160 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $492,181,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,876,000 after purchasing an additional 73,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS traded up $13.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.20. The company had a trading volume of 675,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,581. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $175.81 and a twelve month high of $334.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.84 and its 200-day moving average is $276.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $2.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

