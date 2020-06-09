Zacks: Brokerages Expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to Post $2.20 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. FedEx reported earnings per share of $5.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, June 30th.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year earnings of $9.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.39 to $10.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $11.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.22.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $7.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,691,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,798. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.16. FedEx has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,214,203.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Network raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 215.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

