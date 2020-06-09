Zacks: Brokerages Expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) to announce sales of $18.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.87 million and the lowest is $16.70 million. OrganiGram posted sales of $18.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year sales of $79.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.98 million to $107.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $131.81 million, with estimates ranging from $89.28 million to $180.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.07 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 45.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. OrganiGram’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

OGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised OrganiGram to a “hold” rating and set a $1.72 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded OrganiGram from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. CIBC cut OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.82.

OrganiGram stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.14. 12,134,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,996,185. The firm has a market cap of $309.23 million and a PE ratio of -10.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $7.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in OrganiGram during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in OrganiGram during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

