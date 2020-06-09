Zacks: Brokerages Expect Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Proto Labs posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Proto Labs.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. Proto Labs had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRLB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $82.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

In related news, VP Robert Bodor sold 9,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,090.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Proto Labs by 76.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $12,440,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Proto Labs by 60.0% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRLB traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.21. The company had a trading volume of 273,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,379. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.08. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $136.85.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proto Labs (PRLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.