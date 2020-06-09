Zacks: Brokerages Expect Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.22). Puma Biotechnology reported earnings per share of ($0.97) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.34. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 500.98% and a negative net margin of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PBYI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Shares of PBYI stock traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $11.35. 1,311,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,445. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.30. Puma Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBYI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 98.0% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 6,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 16.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

