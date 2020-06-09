Zacks: Brokerages Expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Will Post Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will announce earnings of $1.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.36 and the lowest is $1.41. Snap-on reported earnings of $3.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). Snap-on had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $852.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

Shares of SNA traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.06. The stock had a trading volume of 497,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,549. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.79. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $90.72 and a 1-year high of $172.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNA. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 183.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

