Zacks: Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $5.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.09) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Citius Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 40 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms recently commented on CTXR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,354,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000. Citius Pharmaceuticals comprises 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 3.56% of Citius Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTXR traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.94. 1,490,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,353. The firm has a market cap of $36.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

