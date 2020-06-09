Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) to Hold

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 843,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,823. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.31.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04).

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 130,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Noven Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 79,287 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 156,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 55,455 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

