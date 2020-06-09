Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) to Hold

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision systems, or computers that can see. Cognex is the world’s leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 200,000 vision systems, representing nearly $1.5 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company’s founding time. Cognex’s Modular Vision Systems Division, headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for automating the manufacture of a wide range of discrete items and for assuring their quality. Cognex’s Surface Inspection Systems Division, headquartered in Alameda, California, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for inspecting the surfaces of products manufactured in a continuous fashion, such as metals, papers and plastics. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

Shares of CGNX stock traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,725. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.80. Cognex has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $64.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23 and a beta of 1.79.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 244,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

