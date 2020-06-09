Zacks Investment Research Lowers AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. offers interactive security solutions for home and business owners. The Company offers security systems which include image sensor, crash and smash protection, web control, mobile access and video monitoring. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. is based in VIENNA, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on AlarmCom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded AlarmCom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AlarmCom from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Shares of ALRM traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.41. The company had a trading volume of 48,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,006. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.15. AlarmCom has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $61.27.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.13 million. AlarmCom had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.84%. AlarmCom’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AlarmCom will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AlarmCom news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $176,394.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,114,940.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $29,436.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,702,269 shares of company stock valued at $267,809,759. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AlarmCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of AlarmCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AlarmCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AlarmCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

