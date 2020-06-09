Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) to Sell

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CLRB. ValuEngine raised shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of CLRB stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,431,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,231. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.67.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James V. Caruso purchased 21,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $25,001.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,903.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jarrod Longcor purchased 65,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,518 shares in the company, valued at $83,395.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 109,306 shares of company stock worth $124,442 in the last ninety days. 5.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. 15.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

