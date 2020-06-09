Zacks Investment Research Lowers Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) to Sell

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. "

CNDT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Conduent in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Conduent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

CNDT stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.55. 5,259,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211,333. Conduent has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.87.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Conduent had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Conduent will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Conduent news, EVP Michael E. Krawitz purchased 15,000 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 508,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,590.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Scott Letier purchased 16,434 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $34,018.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 151,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,961.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 86,994 shares of company stock worth $163,876. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Conduent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,678,710,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Conduent by 33.5% in the first quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 6,921,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Conduent by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,853,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,716 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Conduent by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,166,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,834,000 after purchasing an additional 112,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Conduent by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,117,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,130 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

