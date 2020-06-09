Zacks Investment Research Lowers Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) to Hold

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “

CRBP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 11th. Nomura increased their price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura Securities started coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.96.

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.15. 1,927,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,960. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.77. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 207.87% and a negative return on equity of 282.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Barbara White bought 15,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $59,614.92. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,772,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,249,000 after acquiring an additional 360,244 shares during the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Knoll Capital Management LP now owns 5,045,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,550,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $6,413,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 34,951 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 210,632 shares during the period. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

