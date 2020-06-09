Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) to “Buy”

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $391.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.93% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ASML from $320.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on ASML from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.25.

Shares of ASML traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $349.33. The company had a trading volume of 704,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,205. ASML has a 52-week low of $189.49 and a 52-week high of $364.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $308.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.72.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. ASML had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ASML will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of ASML by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 130,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,038,000 after purchasing an additional 33,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ASML by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,827,000 after purchasing an additional 112,979 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ASML by 471.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 32,083 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

