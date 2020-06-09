ZB Token Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. During the last week, ZB Token has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. ZB Token has a total market capitalization of $105.89 million and $8.52 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZB Token token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00002336 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00045649 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $692.55 or 0.07078210 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002574 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00055370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00030603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002600 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010205 BTC.

About ZB Token

ZB is a token. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZB Token

ZB Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

