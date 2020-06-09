Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Upgraded by Needham & Company LLC to Buy

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on Z. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of Z stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.19. 2,215,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,149,410. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.49. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

In related news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 144,314 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $8,847,891.34. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,378.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 901 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $42,328.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,200.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,884 shares of company stock worth $11,737,761 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,514,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,639,000 after purchasing an additional 332,211 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,035,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,375,000 after acquiring an additional 314,962 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,394,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,538 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,696,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,970,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,972,000 after buying an additional 21,775 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

