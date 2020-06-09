Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Morgan Stanley

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZION. BidaskClub raised Zions Bancorporation NA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Zions Bancorporation NA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.55.

Shares of ZION traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.31. 2,820,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,387,191. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.79. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.67. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.44). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

In related news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,222,254 shares in the company, valued at $32,304,173.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $162,255.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,975 shares in the company, valued at $712,914.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 369.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

