Zipper Hits Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Zipper token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including IDCM, OKEx, DigiFinex and FCoin. Over the last week, Zipper has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Zipper has a market cap of $1.30 million and $198,116.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zipper alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00028398 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000430 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zipper Profile

Zipper (CRYPTO:ZIP) is a token. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo . The official website for Zipper is zipper.io

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, FCoin, DigiFinex and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zipper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zipper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.