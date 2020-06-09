Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) is Camden National Bank’s 9th Largest Position

Camden National Bank lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,663 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for about 2.4% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 20.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 725,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,398,000 after purchasing an additional 121,907 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 87.4% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 16.2% in the first quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 21,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 105,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $150,251.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,984.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total value of $1,378,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,994.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,087. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. G.Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

ZTS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,747,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,657. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.49. The company has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.79. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

