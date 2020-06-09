Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Shares Down 10.2%

Shares of Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) fell 10.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.99, 2,469,245 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 2,637,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.
Several research firms recently commented on ZSAN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Zosano Pharma from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zosano Pharma in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Zosano Pharma in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Zosano Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 45.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Zosano Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZSAN)
Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.
