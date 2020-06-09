Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Shares Down 10.2%

Shares of Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) fell 10.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.99, 2,469,245 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 2,637,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Several research firms recently commented on ZSAN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Zosano Pharma from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zosano Pharma in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Zosano Pharma in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Zosano Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Get Zosano Pharma alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zosano Pharma Corp will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 45.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.