ZPER Price Up 8.6% Over Last Week (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One ZPER token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Liquid, HitBTC and BitForex. In the last seven days, ZPER has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $633,897.53 and approximately $23,998.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004902 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00080875 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00367821 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010443 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000491 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012407 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00015302 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,313,948,310 tokens. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Liquid, BitForex, Allbit, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

