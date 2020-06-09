Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZUMZ. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Zumiez from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Zumiez from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,841. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.58 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.39. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $35.68.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.15). Zumiez had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zumiez will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Zumiez by 18.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 52,221 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Zumiez by 15.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,422 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Zumiez by 95.8% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 373,325 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 182,658 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the first quarter valued at approximately $454,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

