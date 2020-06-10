-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings. Farmland Partners reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Farmland Partners.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.84 million. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 20.50%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Farmland Partners from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 53.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FPI stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.85. 308,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,710. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.50. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.56 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

Featured Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmland Partners (FPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.