-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Party City Holdco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Party City Holdco reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, June 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Party City Holdco will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Party City Holdco.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $731.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.80 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Party City Holdco in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stephens cut Party City Holdco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Shares of NYSE:PRTY traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 25,156,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,367,951. The firm has a market cap of $168.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. Party City Holdco has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $7.99.

In other Party City Holdco news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 644,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $309,356.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,312 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 101,967 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

