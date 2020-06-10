-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Party City Holdco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Party City Holdco reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, June 12th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Party City Holdco will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Party City Holdco.
Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $731.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.80 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%.
Shares of NYSE:PRTY traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 25,156,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,367,951. The firm has a market cap of $168.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. Party City Holdco has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $7.99.
In other Party City Holdco news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 644,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $309,356.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,312 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 101,967 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Party City Holdco
Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.
