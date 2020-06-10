$0.05 EPS Expected for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TEGNA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.05. TEGNA posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. TEGNA had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $684.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGNA. TheStreet lowered shares of TEGNA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of TEGNA from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TEGNA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth $2,794,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in TEGNA by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in TEGNA by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 262,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 42,635 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in TEGNA by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 420,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in TEGNA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,331,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,676,000 after purchasing an additional 46,161 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEGNA stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,165,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,918. TEGNA has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

