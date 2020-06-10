-$0.07 EPS Expected for Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2020

Brokerages expect Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Planet Fitness reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 115.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $127.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.69.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $499,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,269.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 32,000 shares of company stock worth $1,619,060 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $30,763,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth $1,304,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 671.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 60,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth $240,000. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLNT stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,318,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,144. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.97. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $88.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 59.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.23.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.