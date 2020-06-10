-$0.07 EPS Expected for Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Planet Fitness reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 115.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $127.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.69.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $499,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,269.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 32,000 shares of company stock worth $1,619,060 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $30,763,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth $1,304,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 671.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 60,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth $240,000. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLNT stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,318,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,144. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.97. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $88.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 59.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

