-$0.12 EPS Expected for Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mastercraft Boat’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is ($0.21). Mastercraft Boat reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 114.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mastercraft Boat.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $102.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.36 million. Mastercraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 57.30% and a negative net margin of 7.19%.

MCFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Mastercraft Boat from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercraft Boat from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mastercraft Boat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Mastercraft Boat stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.37. The stock had a trading volume of 270,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,483. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.36 million, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.37. Mastercraft Boat has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,940,000 after purchasing an additional 429,570 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,052,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 80,095 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 846,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after acquiring an additional 30,823 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 658.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 833,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after acquiring an additional 723,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 685,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 274,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

