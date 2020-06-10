-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Vascular Biogenics reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vascular Biogenics.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 2,909.45% and a negative return on equity of 53.61%. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on VBLT. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Sunday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vascular Biogenics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.45.

Shares of Vascular Biogenics stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.86. Vascular Biogenics has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBLT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vascular Biogenics by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16,003 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vascular Biogenics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.